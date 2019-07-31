As Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Share Price Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Lifted Its Stake by $7.86 Million; As Sun Life Finl (SLF) Market Value Rose, Fil LTD Lowered Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 217,363 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated; 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 06/04/2018 – ACS ACS.MC SAYS THE OPERATION WILL RESULT IN IRIDIUM OWNING 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ROAD MANAGEMENT SERVICES (A13) HOLDINGS LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2019 Total Service REv $440M

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 37,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.95 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.60M, down from 10.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 84,674 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Index Stocks to Launch a Balanced Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sun Life Financial: Dark Clouds Dissipating, Sunny Outlook Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “An Attractive Canadian Stock to Diversify Your Geographic Exposure – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life’s SLC seeks private debt acquisition – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.40M shares to 5.99 million shares, valued at $36.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,194 shares to 153,461 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,372 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $44,880 activity. $90,780 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was bought by Rush Parker William.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 62,598 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 14.28M shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 2,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 15,993 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,100 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 711,508 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,641 shares. Raymond James holds 345,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Elon Musk’s Plan to Dominate Space-Based Broadband – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Bullish On Iridium As Satellite Maker Shifts From SpaceX To Sales – Benzinga” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iridium Communications (IRDM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium Communications Larger Than S&P 500 Component News Corp – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.