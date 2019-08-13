As Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Market Valuation Declined, Dudley & Shanley Lifted Stake; Associated Banc (ASB) Stake Upped by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 122,028 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 102,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 363,217 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 357,261 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: 6 New Companies to Provide Iridium Mission-Critical Service; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety; 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video); 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO SATELLITES: LIVE; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of lridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 280 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com holds 0% or 16,514 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors invested 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 419,843 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 835,389 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). United Cap Advisers Limited Co has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 62,598 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Raymond James owns 388,394 shares. Blair William And Il reported 377,904 shares stake. 335 are held by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Regions Financial owns 1,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,194 shares to 153,461 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,102 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 114,526 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Balyasny Asset Llc invested in 688,415 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.06% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.25% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Boston Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Bank Of America Corp De owns 550,957 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Finance Corp accumulated 6,583 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 107,009 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 1.25M were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 122,028 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 458,547 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 88,690 shares to 99,682 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 71,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,091 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).