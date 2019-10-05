As Iradimed (IRMD) Market Valuation Rose, Rk Capital Management Lifted by $1.27 Million Its Stake; Goelzer Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Workday (WDAY) by $1.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 150.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 12,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 1.53 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 63,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 193,574 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 129,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 41,344 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com owns 8.65 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 0.15% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Alyeska Inv Grp Inc L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 72,271 shares. Hm Payson And holds 7,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 14,827 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Covington Management stated it has 465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York holds 10,400 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 1,254 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 5,530 shares. 595 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Co. Ls Investment Advsr Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Polaris Greystone Financial Group Lc stated it has 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.13% or 47,679 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.15% or 86,369 shares in its portfolio.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 28,285 shares to 10,195 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,917 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday: Strong Results But Organic Growth Slowing – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workday: Buy It While It’s In A Correction – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday +2.6% after beats, raised FY view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold IRMD shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.39 million shares or 35.49% more from 2.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 1,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 23,971 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Serv has invested 0.03% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 11,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 0.01% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 363,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 2,843 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp has 55,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 2,314 shares. Ranger Invest Management Lp invested 0.38% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Vanguard Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). 578 are held by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Spark Invest Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 35,300 shares.

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IRadimed (IRMD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IRADIMED CORPORATION Expects Minor Impact to 2019 Revenue After Temporarily Suspending Shipments of MRI Compatible Patient Vital Signs Monitoring Systems in European Markets – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IRadimed (IRMD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of IRadimed Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:IRMD) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12,200 shares to 32,993 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 65,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,899 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).