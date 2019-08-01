As Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Market Value Declined, Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Stake by $456,000; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.00 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 8,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 11,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 570,380 shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 316,328 shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.56M for 11.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp accumulated 141,734 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 10,253 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 65,600 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 51,704 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 209 shares. Invesco owns 524,836 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 92,905 shares. Yorktown & Com Incorporated has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 141,456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,715 shares to 12,926 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.