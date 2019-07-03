As Investors Title Co (ITIC) Valuation Declined, Holder Biglari Capital Decreased Stake by $2.34 Million; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Garrison Financial Lifted Position

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $165.02. About 226 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.67. About 443,249 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 2,159 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,266 shares. Blackrock has 105,012 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 3,625 shares. 1,600 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Company accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,907 shares. Biglari Capital Corp invested in 9,550 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1,925 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,650 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Interest Gru has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 879 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 706 shares stake.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards owns 510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 67,516 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,600 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. Atria Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,296 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.06% or 228,038 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt stated it has 180,096 shares. Bristol John W Ny stated it has 420,733 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 225 shares. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0.01% or 452 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 67,123 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rdl Fincl reported 34,021 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 12,818 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,922 shares to 43,517 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,245 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.