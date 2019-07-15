As Investors Title Co (ITIC) Valuation Declined, Biglari Capital Has Trimmed Stake; D L Carlson Investment Group Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Lowered by $336,490 as Share Price Rose

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 579 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,435 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $309.87. About 348,700 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.72 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.