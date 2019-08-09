As Investors Title Co (ITIC) Valuation Declined, Biglari Capital Has Trimmed Position; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stewart & Patten Co Increased Its Position

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 112,809 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, up from 106,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.26. About 3.88 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 1,275 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 26,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,826 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Llp owns 1.62 million shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Com holds 1,898 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Inc Tx has invested 0.34% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp holds 1.04% or 727,843 shares in its portfolio. Generation Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.78M shares stake. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 0.48% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Argent Trust Co has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 2,296 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Kansas-based Vantage Investment Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.73% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 8,271 were reported by Central National Bank. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 80,554 shares. Beacon Finance Grp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Monetary Grp Inc Incorporated reported 1,550 shares stake. Shoker Inv Counsel has 1.27% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 16,254 shares.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

