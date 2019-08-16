As Investors Title Co (ITIC) Valuation Declined, Biglari Capital Cut Its Holding; As Conagra Foods (CAG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Upped Its Holding

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 4,046 shares traded or 63.21% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 19,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 227,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 207,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 2.17M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,716 shares. 22,495 were reported by Northern Trust. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 149,577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 1,493 shares. Citigroup reported 367 shares. Geode Capital Llc reported 15,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.01% or 3,900 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 1,800 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 105,012 shares. 1,563 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 2,813 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,615 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested in 0% or 7,772 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 11,371 shares. Conning invested in 9,316 shares. Fcg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,242 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc owns 49,545 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 28,755 shares. Security Natl Co holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Synovus Corp accumulated 10,090 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.12% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ameriprise holds 0.09% or 6.98M shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 90,497 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 77,622 shares. 86 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 12,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 71,736 shares to 15,254 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,999 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).