As Investors Title Co (ITIC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Biglari Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $2.34 Million; As Centene (CNC) Market Value Declined, Tributary Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $165.02. About 231 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial accumulated 41 shares. Biglari Cap has 9,550 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 1,800 were accumulated by Steinberg Asset Mngmt. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 3,900 shares. Markel invested in 213,300 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 1,493 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Virginia-based Davenport & Lc has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 5,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2,159 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 5,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 0.45% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 6,374 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Wells Fargo & Mn has 19,287 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 7,266 shares.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,900 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp Com (NYSE:OSK) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,425 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

