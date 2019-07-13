As Investors Title Co (ITIC) Market Value Declined, Holder Biglari Capital Has Lowered Its Position; As Olin (OLN) Stock Declined, Holder Beaconlight Capital Trimmed Holding

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 6,945 shares traded or 128.83% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 157,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 776,090 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 1.86 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,716 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 0.05% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Markel Corp reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) or 288 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 149,577 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.05% or 4,625 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 5 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares to 532,192 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.38 million for 33.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 3,164 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 0.71% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc accumulated 61,481 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 38,775 are owned by Paradigm Cap Mngmt Inc. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 18,114 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.02% or 1.07M shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 66,735 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 32,304 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Kensico Cap Mngmt Corp owns 3.54% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 7.77 million shares.