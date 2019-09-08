As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Forest Hill Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $622,006; Ansys (ANSS) Share Value Rose While Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased by $559,650 Its Stake

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 9,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 12,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 7,896 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.91 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

