As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Stock Value Declined, Fj Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.05 Million Its Stake; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Truepoint Has Lowered Position by $15.53 Million as Shares Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 93,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 362,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 456,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 7,747 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 8.43% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares to 246,022 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Il has 18,308 shares. 19,606 are held by Moneta Group Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company. California-based Cap Planning Advsr Limited has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation owns 9,470 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability holds 1,180 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd Llc reported 3,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Td Asset Management stated it has 2.75 million shares. Curbstone Finance Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.71% or 25,118 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.21% or 725,224 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Capital Management holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,328 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.02M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 22,883 were reported by Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd. Maple Management Incorporated reported 20,977 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

