As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Shares Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Decreased by $621,000 Its Holding; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Bruni J V & Company Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 19,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $220.58. About 915,244 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 286,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 313,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 1,316 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.91 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

