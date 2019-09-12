As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Share Price Rose, Fj Capital Management Cut Position; Tekla Capital Management Increased Hologic (HOLX) Position by $1.11 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 155,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 207,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, down from 362,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.30 million market cap company. It closed at $23.5 lastly. It is down 9.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR)

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 118.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 23,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 42,701 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 19,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 574,099 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation by 20,744 shares to 94,976 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 23,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,419 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 379,253 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Ca accumulated 0.08% or 22,703 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Lsv Asset holds 32,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bp Public Lc has 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 30,000 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Company owns 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 15,449 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 102,486 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Two Sigma Secs invested in 5,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Markets holds 0% or 8,775 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd has 45,351 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment reported 36,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 121,200 shares.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.91M for 11.99 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 256,558 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $87.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 159,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).