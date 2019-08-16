As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Market Valuation Rose, Forest Hill Capital Decreased by $622,006 Its Holding; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hbk Investments LP Has Raised Stake

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 14,806 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR)

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1076.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 71,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 6,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 438,818 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares to 18.02 million shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 47,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,787 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 15,600 shares. Walleye Trading Limited owns 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,309 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 204,714 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 671,645 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 3,234 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com holds 128 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 864,309 shares. 2,226 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc. Pictet Asset holds 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 170,954 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 723 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv accumulated 3,140 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pitcairn has 3,094 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc owns 70 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0.32% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Novare Cap Limited Co has 0.9% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 36,361 shares.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.97 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.