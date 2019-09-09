As Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Market Value Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Raised Holding; Holder Invesco LTD Has Increased Autohome (ATHM) Position

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 29,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.58M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 714,233 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 25,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 171,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 1.14 million shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 14/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director Declaration; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s)

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 41,606 shares to 36,434 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,969 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,410 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv reported 450 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Orinda Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Us Bank De reported 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Utd Advisers Limited Company reported 12,954 shares stake. Bailard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 19,200 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 32,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10,148 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.05% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) or 49,000 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) or 1.40M shares. Everence Mgmt has 12,130 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 43,040 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 10,602 shares.

