As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Valuation Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Increased Stake by $5.37 Million; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Upped Position in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $3.82 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $218.21. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 202.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 282,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 421,813 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 139,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 9.72M shares traded or 76.17% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 16/04/2018 – Invesco Ltd. to Make Equity Awards to New Employees; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT IRISH LIFE GROUP TO BUY INVESCO STAKE; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 05/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 68,615 shares to 239,719 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 11,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,589 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $212,400. Shares for $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.