As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stock Value Rose, Palouse Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $704,596; Jackson Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding in Intel (INTC) by $2.92 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 9.50 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 37,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,039 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 283,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 4.14M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 03/05/2018 – Invesco Muni-Bond Funds Seize on Surging Demand From Overseas; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY SHR $0.62

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Capital Ca reported 0.05% stake. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 79,865 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). M Inc accumulated 10,380 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 2,882 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.07% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 33,096 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Chemical Bancshares accumulated 0.05% or 24,005 shares. Dean Investment Assoc reported 79,609 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 155,681 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 224,684 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Argent Trust has 39,918 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 20,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares to 13,792 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,464 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. Beshar Sarah bought $99,972 worth of stock. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7. $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Johnson Ben F. III.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares to 171,668 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,597 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.