As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stock Declined, Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Its Stake

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 3433.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 21,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $9.71 during the last trading session, reaching $808.92. About 220,734 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 17,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 4.43 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Shire Plc; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 10/04/2018 – INVESCO AUM $934.2B, EST. $956.46B; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Statement re Inside Information; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $972.8 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 4.1% MONTH OVER MONTH; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – INVESCO AUM $972.8B, EST. $976.57B; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 58,601 shares to 354,171 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:MIK) by 147,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $213,700 was made by Johnson Ben F. III on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $281.05 million for 7.48 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 127,180 shares to 12,820 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,291 shares, and cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG).