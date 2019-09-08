As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shares Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Increased Holding; Ci Investments Lifted Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Price Declined

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 799,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83 million, up from 683,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 4.91 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE DEAL VALUED AT $145M; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 05/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Shareholders Call for Board Changes; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120. On Thursday, May 2 CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 10,000 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares to 29,921 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,300 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG).

More important recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sustaining Investment Growth: Invesco Still On The Go – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Invesco expands its lineup of managed solutions; Launches five new portfolios in Canada – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco July AUM rises less than 0.1% vs. June – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 93,353 shares to 903,887 shares, valued at $113.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 217,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,350 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

