As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Market Value Declined, Old Republic International Has Trimmed by $15.20 Million Its Position; American Capital Management Raised Its Real Page (RP) Stake by $889,980

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 465,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 5.41M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Portfolio Update; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 07/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO REPORTS PREL. AUM OF $945.4B AT END FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 14,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 839,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97 million, up from 824,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 1.47M shares traded or 103.24% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.78 million for 7.82 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 113,500 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $36.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. CANION ROD bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400. 10,000 shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III, worth $213,700. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 55,312 shares to 17,842 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

