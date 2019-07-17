As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Market Valuation Rose, Proshare Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.84 Million; As Block H & R (HRB) Share Value Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Boosted Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 1.06M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 96,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,138 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 196,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 3.83M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $951.3 BLN; 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s)

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 10,982 shares to 188,132 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) by 19,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $266.87M for 8.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought 10,000 shares worth $207,120. 5,270 shares were bought by Beshar Sarah, worth $99,972 on Friday, February 22. Shares for $213,700 were bought by Johnson Ben F. III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 196,508 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Agf Invs America holds 0.46% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 67,423 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 46,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 17,503 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 1.05M shares. Brandywine Management Limited Liability stated it has 3.05M shares. Continental Advsr Limited Com owns 198,508 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Llc has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Axa stated it has 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Cullinan Associates holds 0.16% or 113,200 shares. Inc Ok owns 0.22% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 105,694 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 95,501 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Principal Financial Gp Incorporated holds 585,357 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 72,322 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 62,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 78,208 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.06% or 29,644 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). British Columbia Inv invested in 118,905 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 146,793 shares. Vanguard owns 26.45M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 59,252 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 7,819 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.11% or 22,487 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 88,800 shares. D E Shaw reported 1.49 million shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 394,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co stated it has 564,900 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 26,663 shares to 681,207 shares, valued at $83.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 51,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

