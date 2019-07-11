As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Market Valuation Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Cut Stake by $23.56 Million; Epizyme (EPZM) Market Value Declined While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raised by $1.75 Million Its Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 145,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 447,485 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.64M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.30M, down from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 7.05 million shares traded or 59.69% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 24/04/2018 – INVESCO CANADA DECLINES TO IDENTIFY VICTIM IN TORONTO INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Net $253.9M; 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $264.30M for 8.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Kempen Cap Nv reported 935,962 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Nomura Asset Management Communications stated it has 92,054 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management owns 633 shares. Gradient Investments Llc holds 0% or 1,347 shares. Cibc World Corporation invested in 52,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 65,711 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc reported 196,508 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr Incorporated owns 20,533 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Old Republic invested in 465,000 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 16,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp owns 95,501 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. Shares for $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. The insider Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700. CANION ROD also bought $377,800 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Invesco (IVZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco: Long-Run Growth Momentum But Short-Run Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 291,327 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 645,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Epizyme resumes enrollment in tazemetostat studies – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme: Interesting, But Not For Us – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) CEO Rob Bazemore on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme Announces Positive Interim Data on Lead Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares to 591,000 shares, valued at $146.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,737 were reported by Hbk Limited Partnership. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 710,156 shares. 30 are held by Whittier Com. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 79,100 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 6,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 80,300 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 427 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 776 shares. Ghost Tree Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.68% or 500,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 3.48 million were accumulated by Consonance Capital Management L P. 1.49M were reported by Foresite Cap Management Ii Limited Liability Com.