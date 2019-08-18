As Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Montrusco Bolton Investments Boosted Its Position in Public Storage (PSA) as Market Value Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.84 million market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 24,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 114,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, up from 89,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $258.78. About 641,677 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 471,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 119,150 shares to 427,823 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 63,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,687 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

