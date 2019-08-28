As Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Its Position by $304,500; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 8,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 243,247 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 235,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 99,297 shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6,211 shares to 146,255 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Tech. Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 142,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,617 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

