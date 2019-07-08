As Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $304,500; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder International Value Advisers Trimmed Its Position

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.73 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 26,211 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 84,297 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.02 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 13,741 shares. 7,326 were reported by Walleye Trading Lc. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com holds 35,185 shares. 3,185 were reported by Chesley Taft & Limited Liability. Cwm Ltd stated it has 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 1.63M shares stake. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 4,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 20,004 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp reported 74,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leo Holdings Corp by 307,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc.

