As Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $617,000; Continental Advisors Holds Position in General Electric Co (GE)

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 168.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 289,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 461,468 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 172,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 8.27M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 92.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51,000, down from 66,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 3,754 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 509,113 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Country Club Trust Na reported 31,414 shares stake. Webster Fincl Bank N A has 0.61% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 424,294 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 0.2% or 142,525 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc accumulated 45,719 shares. Horrell Cap Management holds 3,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northeast Management holds 12,394 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 11,590 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boltwood Cap Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 31,640 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has 2.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt reported 63,946 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 88,450 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co holds 31,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc (Call) by 4,400 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Seidman Leslie. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11 million and $244.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,832 shares to 489,170 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).