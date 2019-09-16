As Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $617,000; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Stake in Xylem Com (XYL) Boosted by $908,767 as Valuation Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 10,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 52,854 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 41,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 143,595 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 92.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51,000, down from 66,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 29,987 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11M and $244.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,832 shares to 489,170 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 197,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co reported 4,700 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 83,785 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 83,221 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.13% or 10.86M shares in its portfolio. Mcf Lc has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Prio Wealth Lp has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,987 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset invested 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 0.96% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hemenway Communication Ltd holds 0.83% or 64,302 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 12,384 shares. 4,920 were reported by Canandaigua Bank Trust Company.

