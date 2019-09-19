As Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stock Value Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Mairs & Power Lowered Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding by $363,322; Stock Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 6,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 242,485 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43 million, down from 248,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 702,282 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 25,803 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 79,471 shares to 401,437 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 261,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,618 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 9,004 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 227,500 shares. Asset Incorporated holds 34,571 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 99,096 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Associated Banc reported 0.98% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Bb&T Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Daiwa Secs Gru has 22,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,631 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Nbt Bancorp N A New York has invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Alpha Windward Llc owns 3,567 shares. Blair William Communications Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.07% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 111,154 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digi Int’l Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 379,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.