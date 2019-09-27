As Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.40 Million; Spitfire Capital Raised Its Lear (LEA) Position

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 35,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 32,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 63,398 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 12,794 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 24,583 shares. 422 were reported by Next Fincl Group. Schroder Management Group owns 258,583 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Co Ma has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lodge Hill Capital Lc accumulated 57,000 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 0.03% or 8,074 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 244 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Morgan Stanley accumulated 165,088 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 69,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Investec Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 681,330 shares. Lord Abbett And Comm Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 892,401 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 41,260 shares.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,500 shares to 117,389 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,966 shares, and cut its stake in National Resh Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA).

