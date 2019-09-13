As Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Share Value Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.40 Million; Holder Corecommodity Management Raised Eog Res (EOG) Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 107,603 shares traded or 23.54% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 7,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 23,981 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 16,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 724,271 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard accumulated 23,794 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Roosevelt Group owns 96,485 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Meridian Management Co stated it has 27,721 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 13 shares stake. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 114,852 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Uss Investment Mgmt reported 1.91M shares stake. Texas-based Amer National Bank has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Private Advisor Gp accumulated 29,288 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 25,247 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bath Savings Tru owns 6,475 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested in 7,825 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 0% or 271 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 52,006 shares to 26,244 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 11,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,586 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).