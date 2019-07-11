As Invacare (IVC) Stock Value Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Has Upped by $403,200 Its Holding; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.83 Million

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 212,176 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 60.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment is 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 13 investors sold IVC shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.87 million shares or 2.45% less from 38.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 29,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.09% or 171,619 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma invested in 623,098 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 128,064 shares stake. Tudor Et Al holds 32,699 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 51,208 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 32,894 shares. Kennedy Cap stated it has 539,991 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Adirondack Research Mngmt Inc invested in 0.64% or 123,704 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 98,397 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,643 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 76,993 shares.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 7,547 shares to 155,419 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport (Prn) (CSJ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.