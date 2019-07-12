As Invacare (IVC) Shares Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Lifted by $403,200 Its Stake; Boys Arnold & Co Lowered Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Price Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 15,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 85,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 213,648 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 60.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,844 shares to 40,857 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 397,258 shares to 394,142 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company by 57,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,500 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.