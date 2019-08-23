As Intuitivesurgicalinc. (ISRG) Market Valuation Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped Stake; Great Lakes Advisors Boosted Position in Avery Dennison (AVY) by $14.13 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 2033.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 126,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 132,366 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $111.46. About 273,013 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Intuitivesurgicalinc. (ISRG) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 130,289 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.34 million, up from 122,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Intuitivesurgicalinc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $11.82 during the last trading session, reaching $488.45. About 350,877 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esteelaudercompaniesclassa (NYSE:EL) by 10,921 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $219.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorganchase&Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonaldscorp (NYSE:MCD).

