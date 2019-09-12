As Intuitive Surgical New (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Raised Its Position; Intrepid Capital Management Cut Stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by $2.50 Million as Shares Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (ISRG) by 101.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 3,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 3,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $523.91. About 279,043 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 131,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 205,891 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 337,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co reported 397 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 105,932 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 5,677 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 65,589 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 1,309 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ithaka Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 38,770 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 961 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 200 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 872 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8.41 million were reported by Blackrock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 8,226 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 1,150 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 2,276 shares to 27,288 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 96,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $203.70 million for 12.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 11,800 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 569,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Service Advsr has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 42,510 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 200 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group accumulated 4.42 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 666,244 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 53.38M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbt Cap Management Limited owns 33,701 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 18,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree LP accumulated 194,165 shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Enterprise has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Alps Advisors Inc owns 1.76 million shares. Voya Limited Liability Corporation holds 850,437 shares.