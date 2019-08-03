As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Creative Planning Cut Its Stake by $1.65 Million; Magellan Health (MGLN) Holder Starboard Value LP Raised Holding by $16.25 Million

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 29,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.89 million, down from 32,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 127,031 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Comm Inc holds 346,466 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,091 shares. Sei accumulated 0.01% or 31,634 shares. 39,153 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,393 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 5,633 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 8,255 shares. California-based Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.26% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 13D Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 150,000 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 202,591 were accumulated by Omni Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Centerbridge Would Buy Magellan Health â€” and Keep It – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth (UNH) Equian Deal Make it Less Likely to Buy Magellan Health (MGLN) – Analyst – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Magellan Health Down Nearly 40%, in a Year: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “FPA Capital Fund Buys 1, Sells 2 in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/19 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ISRG, UNP – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger has 0.8% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Capstone Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0% or 778 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 30,901 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.62% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Illinois-based Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 450 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 9,456 are held by Umb Bank N A Mo. Cibc holds 27,405 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.24% or 163,996 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Co invested in 27,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.27% or 2,196 shares. Axa owns 307,366 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.44 million activity. Another trade for 1,410 shares valued at $770,652 was made by Myriam Curet on Friday, February 15. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 63,900 shares to 64,900 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 181,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).