As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Maryland Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stock Price Declined, Proshare Advisors Decreased Stake by $488,384

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 4381.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 23,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.43M, up from 529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $533.73. About 432,883 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 61,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 261,558 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 322,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 7.06 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,201 shares to 30,771 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,234 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Ithaka Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sumitomo Life holds 0.07% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Qcm Cayman Ltd invested in 4.95% or 442 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.27% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,721 shares. Private Na reported 503 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6,770 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr stated it has 1,238 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 888 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 2,311 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. 112,983 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Earnest Partners Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,155 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 2,788 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 48,113 shares to 295,946 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 181,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.80M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.