As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Boosted by $489,416 Its Position; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Increased Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 8.62 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.22 million, up from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 7.90M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 1,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $984,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $526.78. About 120,434 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “U. S. FDA Grants Clearance for Ion by Intuitive – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management One Limited owns 66,369 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 961 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust has 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fjarde Ap has 33,346 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 8,884 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 55,139 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 66,668 shares. International Ca stated it has 16,355 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 22,264 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New York-based Burns J W And Commerce has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 493 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 193,120 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc reported 0% stake. Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il holds 3,549 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 9,324 shares to 4,497 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,079 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana +3% as S&P hikes credit rating – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana Corp. (ECA) CEO Douglas Suttles on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 353,858 shares to 305,912 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 281,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,407 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).