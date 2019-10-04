As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, 1St Source Bank Has Lifted Position by $391,428; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While Raymond James Trust Cut Its Holding by $529,522

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $525.76. About 60,609 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 207,148 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, down from 212,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.13. About 619,983 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Next Finance Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Ltd has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Da Davidson stated it has 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Sei has 0.15% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Murphy Cap Management has 2,850 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Leavell Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 600 shares. Private Wealth Limited Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,805 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,482 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 5,376 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provise Management Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 103,458 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 13,400 shares. Winslow Asset accumulated 3,804 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested in 57,906 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blb&B Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.59% or 126,418 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va has 1.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 7,756 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 49,589 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 74,094 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 88,165 were reported by First Allied Advisory. Jag Cap Management Lc owns 21,123 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.