As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Declined, Westwood Management Lifted by $1.37 Million Its Position; Wallace Capital Management Has Lifted Sanofi (SNY) Position by $307,560

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.41 million shares traded or 62.03% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 24/04/2018 – #2 Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.78 BLN RUPEES VS 5.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 08/03/2018 – Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID TO NEAR BUYING SANOFI UNIT FOR ABOUT EU2B; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $526.25. About 732,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF) by 730 shares to 37,341 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,798 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,300 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.