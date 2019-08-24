As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Rose, Scott & Selber Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.42 Million; Carlson Capital Management Lowered Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $2.06 Million as Share Value Rose

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Limited Company stated it has 82,922 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Oregon-based Pioneer State Bank N A Or has invested 2.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi owns 194,530 shares. Cap Planning Advsr reported 62,385 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jaffetilchin Limited owns 5,175 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Motco holds 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1,290 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd accumulated 1.86% or 44,220 shares. Hrt Limited holds 4,563 shares. Asset Management Inc stated it has 106,863 shares. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 32,945 shares stake. L And S has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bartlett And Lc invested 2.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,699 shares to 7,261 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PRA Health (PRAH) Q2 Earnings Beat, EPS Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2019: TNXP,MBRX,ISRG – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DIS, CBS, KHC, TSN, DVN, PXD, ISRG, SUHJY and HTHIY – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surmodics (SRDX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 51.33 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.