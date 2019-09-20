As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Rose, Landscape Capital Management Raised Holding; Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Holder Sound Shore Management Trimmed Its Holding by $13.24 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 356.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 5,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 7,030 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 1,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $529.45. About 450,400 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 315,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.21 million, down from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 10.57M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 31,176 shares to 121,513 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,528 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin Management Ltd owns 10,843 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 1,721 shares. National Pension Service reported 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc Markets has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 4,475 shares. Blume Cap Management holds 30 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,331 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 500 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Incorporated Adv stated it has 5.56% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4.81M shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,498 shares. Mcrae Cap holds 1,655 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 38,601 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Buckingham Asset Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 246,023 shares stake. Acropolis Management Limited holds 0.14% or 21,675 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 1.68% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mckinley Limited Liability Corporation Delaware holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 387,620 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Credit Suisse Ag has 6.67 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bell Bank & Trust holds 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6,576 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Earnest Prtn Ltd owns 202,362 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer has 6,013 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.5% or 25,987 shares.

