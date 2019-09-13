As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Rose, Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.40 Million; Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Share Price Declined

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 78.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 5,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $523.12. About 615,758 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 24,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 38,349 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 62,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 9.42M shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA) by 17,280 shares to 317,756 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 55.42 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,454 shares to 29,061 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.