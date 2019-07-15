As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Declined, Healthcor Management LP Trimmed Stake; Moab Capital Partners Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Position by $6.59 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 41,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85 million, down from 176,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $532.69. About 94,956 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 201 shares to 5,699 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,124 shares, and cut its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 136 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 162 shares. Wms Prns Limited Company reported 2,150 shares. Chevy Chase Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 208,444 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ls Invest Advsr reported 3,764 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 139,299 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 668 shares. 28,484 were reported by Proshare Ltd Liability Company. The California-based Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.29% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Calamos Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 42,090 shares. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 675,714 are owned by Fred Alger. Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aviva Plc invested in 0.08% or 66,941 shares.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Red Hat Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.72 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 149,660 shares to 556,560 shares, valued at $137.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 163,996 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.08% or 38,159 shares. 32,786 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.24% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jaffetilchin Ltd Llc invested in 1,684 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin Corp owns 10,620 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 19,590 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,109 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 2,665 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Co owns 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 16,536 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 392 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).