As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Declined, Cadinha & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $7.45 Million; Transact Technologies (TACT) Stake Held by Zpr Investment Management

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $529.61. About 327,322 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 7,004 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 16/03/2018 – JULONG CO LTD 300202.SZ SAYS IT WINS BID TO SELL CURRENCY-RELATED EQUIPMENT TO INDIA’S AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 56.10 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,501 shares to 119,003 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 6,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $1.09 million was made by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability invested 2.81% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Confluence Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.95% or 3,356 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York holds 2,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Girard Partners Ltd has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Advsrs Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 87,581 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated owns 18,048 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Healthcor Lp has invested 3.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Blair William & Il reported 88,610 shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested 0.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Stratos Wealth Ltd invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 6,000 shares. Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.