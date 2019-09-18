As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Lowered by $22.21 Million Its Position; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $6.58 Million as Shares Rose

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 60.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 42,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 27,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 70,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $530.17. About 618,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 506,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.38M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 314,360 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.16 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $658.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) by 373,700 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caleres Inc.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.