As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Marsico Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $869,820; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $5.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 408.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 95,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 119,440 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 23,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 605,813 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 1,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 135,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.39 million, down from 137,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $495.1. About 273,426 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,176 shares to 157,227 shares, valued at $59.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63 million for 52.45 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 74,581 shares to 71,548 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF) by 180,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,878 shares, and cut its stake in Dws Mun Income Tr New.