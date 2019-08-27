As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped Its Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Has Lowered by $13.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 205.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $491.09. About 346,765 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 5.50M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 29,492 shares to 75,557 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 14,945 shares to 25,055 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,101 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

