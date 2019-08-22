As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; Chicago Equity Partners Has Lowered Its Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Position by $787,360; Valuation Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 20,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 69,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 90,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 383,796 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $74.6 MLN VS $69.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.24 million, down from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,751 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9,455 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 162,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $66,244 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Prelude Capital Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Highland Lp invested in 0.04% or 16,250 shares. Acadian Asset Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). D E Shaw And Communications invested in 0.05% or 942,444 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 380,213 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 352,112 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 66,122 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 17,206 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 92,040 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 131,772 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 42,750 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 13,467 were reported by Trexquant Inv L P. Element Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,497 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,992 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 16,333 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 1.47% or 78,318 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 94,729 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,371 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Korea owns 135,382 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv reported 90 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pitcairn Co owns 0.59% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 9,564 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 90 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Utd Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sivik Glob Healthcare Llc has invested 2.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).