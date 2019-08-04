As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Stake by $786,030; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Upped Its Stake by $2.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 6,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 645,103 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,897 shares, and cut its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 12,394 shares. Primecap Ca invested in 0.19% or 3.51M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0.14% or 284,985 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Llc owns 22,534 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lpl Ltd Company reported 71,785 shares. South Street Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 210,688 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,024 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.08% or 28,338 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,638 shares. Buckingham Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/30/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical: Minimally Invasive Surgery Leader, Minimal Appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.